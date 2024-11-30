Nearly head-on collision in Spring Hill kills one, injures two, FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol says they are investigating a car crash that left one person dead and two others injured in Spring Hill Friday night.

According to authorities, two cars were heading in opposite directions on Northcliffe Blvd. when they collided nearly head-on.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man was heading westbound in his Nissan Altima when his car drifted across the roadway and struck a Chevy Malibu driven by a 61-year-old woman as her and her 35-year-old passenger were heading eastbound.

READ: Tampa man arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

All three people were transported to a nearby hospital and that's where the 35-year-old passenger died.

FHP says that both drivers sustained serious injuries from the crash.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: