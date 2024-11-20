Tampa man arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

IPress play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Tampa man is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and leaving him for dead.

Police arrested Manuel Gonzalez,41, in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:55 a.m. near N. Orient Rd. and E. 8th Ave.

Officers responding to the scene said they found a man in his early 40s who had been struck by a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

After looking through surveillance video and recovering parts left at the scene, investigators identified the suspect's vehicle as a 2014 Nissan Titan pickup truck.

They said they found the truck, which belonged to Gonzalez, at a home in Tampa and added that he was the only one with access to the keys.

According to TPD, the truck also had damage that was consistent with the crash.

Investigators said they matched missing car parts on Gonzalez's vehicle to the parts that were recovered at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw Gonzalez come home early Tuesday morning with damage to his truck, according to investigators.

Gonzalez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

