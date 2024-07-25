Nebraska man accused of stealing fuel from Tampa gas station, striking intervening deputy's car

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Nebraska man faces a plethora of charges after authorities say he was caught stealing fuel from a Tampa gas station and then struck a deputy's car as he attempted to intervene.

According to an affidavit, Kiusler Perez Ortiz was spotted at a Mobile gas station in Town 'N Country on Saturday parked over the fuel intake lock.

The deputy who spotted Perez Ortiz knew of a recent trend of diesel theft attributed to a car matching the same description as the one he drove - a white Chrysler.

Authorities said the deputy then pulled behind the car with his scene lights on, and another deputy pulled around in front of the car to try to make contact with Perez Ortiz.

Perez Ortiz then sped off, striking one of the deputy's patrol vehicles and causing the deputy to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, according to the affidavit. He caused about $1,500 in damage to the deputy's vehicle in the process.

Deputies followed Perez Ortiz as he fled into Pinellas County jurisdiction, reaching speeds over 100 mph. During the pursuit, he ran a red light and drove over a raised median to avoid law enforcement before arriving at a cul-de-sac and climbing out of his car to run off.

The pursuing deputy eventually tracked Perez Ortiz down and placed him under arrest. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a LEO, unlawful conveyance of fuel, resist officer without violence, and more.

He is being held in the Orient Road Jail.