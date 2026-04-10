Tampa weekend events: Concerts, festivals and downtown family fun -- What to know before you go

The Brief Whether it’s live music, boats or soccer, there’s something for everyone in downtown Tampa this weekend. City officials are warning everybody that streets and sidewalks will be busy from Friday to Sunday, thanks to these large events.



Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events in downtown Tampa:

Events for Friday, April 10 include:

READ MORE: Gasparilla Music Festival returns to Tampa in brand-new home

Events for Saturday, April 11 include:

Events for Sunday, April 12 include:

What they're saying:

City of Tampa officials are warning everybody that downtown streets and sidewalks will be busy over the weekend thanks to several large events. Some events, including the Gasparilla Music Festival and Benchmark International Arena, are offering a bike valet to attendees.

To view the city of Tampa's parking options, click here.