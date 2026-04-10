Tampa weekend events: Concerts, festivals and downtown family fun -- What to know before you go
TAMPA, Fla. - Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events in downtown Tampa:
Events for Friday, April 10 include:
- Tampa Bay Poker Run at Tampa Convention Center — 7 AM
- Gasparilla Music Festival at Meridian Fields — 3 PM
READ MORE: Gasparilla Music Festival returns to Tampa in brand-new home
- Tampa Wine & Food Festival at Curtis Hixon Park - 6:30 PM
- Straz shows at 7:30 PM & 8 PM
Events for Saturday, April 11 include:
- Tampa Bay Poker Run at Tampa Convention Center — 7 AM
- Breakthrough T1D Walk at Benchmark International Arena — 8 AM
- African Arts in the Park Festival at Perry Harvey Park – 11:30 AM
- Tampa Wine & Food Festival at Curtis Hixon Park — 1 PM
- Gasparilla Music Festival at Meridian Fields — 3 PM
- Straz shows at 4 PM & 8 PM
- Tampa Bay Sun game at Suncoast Credit Union Field - 7:30 PM
- Eric Church at Benchmark International Arena - 7:30 PM
Events for Sunday, April 12 include:
- Tampa Bay Poker Run at Tampa Convention Center — 7 AM
- Summer Vibes at Ybor — 11 AM
- Gasparilla Music Festival at Meridian Fields — 12 PM
- Straz show at 5 PM
- B2K Reunion: Boys 4 Life Tour at Benchmark International Arena — 7 PM
What they're saying:
City of Tampa officials are warning everybody that downtown streets and sidewalks will be busy over the weekend thanks to several large events. Some events, including the Gasparilla Music Festival and Benchmark International Arena, are offering a bike valet to attendees.
To view the city of Tampa's parking options, click here.
The Source: This article was written using information from the city of Tampa.