Gasparilla Music Festival returns to Tampa in brand-new home

The Brief The Gasparilla Music Festival is making a comeback this weekend after a one-year hiatus, relocating to Meridian Fields near Water Street and Channelside. Organizers transformed the previously gravel-filled lot by bringing in over 100 yards of fresh turf. The three-day festival kicks off Friday, featuring more than 50 performers and expecting roughly 8,000 fans each day.



The Gasparilla Music Festival is making a comeback this weekend in Tampa after a one-year hiatus, relocating to Meridian Fields near Water Street and Channelside.

"Right now, we're getting ready to launch the biggest and best Gasparilla Music Festival to date," said Grymes Cannon, a founding board member of the Gasparilla Music Foundation.

The backstory:

In the past, the festival was held at Curtis Hixon and Julian B. Lane parks.

However, a combination of bad weather, financial challenges and logistical hurdles forced organizers to cancel last year’s event.

Now, they are back and ready to kick off the three-day festival, which starts Friday.

Dig deeper:

The new home for the festival is Meridian Fields, nestled near the Selmon Expressway, the old flour mills, Water Street and Channelside.

Organizers want attendees to know exactly where the new venue is, especially since it looks nothing like what currently appears on internet maps.

"It still shows the railroad tracks and the gravel, but there is pure, lush grass everywhere on this festival site," Cannon said.

Big picture view:

To bring the space to life, organizers rolled in more than 100 yards of fresh turf.

They actually first spotted the potential of the lot while randomly standing in a nearby parking garage while scouting for a new home.

What you can do:

With 8,000 people expected to attend each day, organizers recommend planning your transportation ahead of time.

To accommodate the massive crowds, the festival will feature a bike valet and a designated ride-share drop-off area.

Cannon also told FOX 13 there will be parking.

"From the company Car Park, they're making a lot of parking spots available," Cannon said. "You do have parking lots all around here. You have parking garages all around here."

What's next:

The festival features multiple stages with more than 50 performers lined up across three days of fun.

"We really need the support of the local community to get behind us and all come out, have a great time, and enjoy what we built for the last 14 years," Cannon said.

The music officially kicks off on Friday.

For more information, click here.