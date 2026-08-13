Neighbors demand safety changes after deadly St. Pete crosswalk crash

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The Brief A 47-year-old woman was killed after police say she was struck while crossing MLK Street South in St. Petersburg. Neighbors say the deadly crash highlights broader pedestrian and cyclist safety concerns along the road. A redesign of MLK Street South is in the works, but there is currently no funding for the project.



A deadly crash in St. Petersburg is renewing calls for changes along a stretch of MLK Street South that neighbors say has become increasingly dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

St. Petersburg Traffic Fatalities

The backstory:

Kendra Dillard, 47, was using a marked crosswalk at MLK Street South and 15th Avenue South during the early morning hours of Aug. 8 when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan, according to police. The driver fled the scene.

Neighbors have since tied silver balloons to a utility pole near the intersection in memory of Dillard.

St. Pete Crosswalk Crash

What we know:

Justin Cournoyer, co-founder of Activate St. Pete, said the southern portion of MLK Street has several safety challenges, including higher speed limits, limited crosswalks and a lack of signs and traffic signals.

Cournoyer said data shows five people have died along MLK Street South between 2022 and summer 2026. Two of those deaths happened this summer, including Dillard's death and the death of 29-year-old Tamara Williams, a mother of five who was struck while leaving a gas station near 9th Avenue South.

Forward Pinellas Road Redesign

What's being done:

Forward Pinellas says a redesign of MLK Street South is in the works for the stretch between 7th Avenue and 30th Avenue.

Chelsea Favaro, division manager with Forward Pinellas, said the corridor is part of the agency's "high injury network" and acknowledged the safety challenges along the road.

However, there is currently no funding behind the proposed redesign. Forward Pinellas says it is waiting for guidance and direction from the City of St. Petersburg.

Campbell Park Neighborhood Demands

What neighbors want:

Brian Peret, president of the Campbell Park Neighborhood Association executive board, said residents would like to see MLK Street South receive safety improvements similar to those made along MLK Street North.

The northern portion of MLK was redesigned in 2018 with one lane in each direction, protected bike lanes and traffic signals timed for lower speeds.

Peret said the contrast between the northern and southern portions of the road is stark.

Activate St. Pete Vigil

What's next:

Activate St. Pete plans to hold a vigil at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, to remember the people who have lost their lives along MLK Street South.

FOX 13 reached out to the City of St. Petersburg for a timeline on when the proposed project could receive funding but had not received a response at the time of publication.