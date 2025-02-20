Neighbors describe living next to ‘nightmare’ short-term rental as Pinellas County considers new codes

The Brief Neighbors in a Pinellas County community say they're frustrated with short-term rentals next door to their homes. The county is looking to make code changes, removing the occupancy cap, which is currently 10 people per home. Children under 12 would no longer count towards occupancy. A meeting on the proposed ordinance changes is set for next Tuesday.



Imagine living next door to a 24/7 bachelor party 365 days a year.

That’s what one Pinellas County homeowner said it's been like living next to a short-term rental, and she’s worried the county’s proposed changes could make it worse.

What they're saying:

"There's no commonality. There's no neighborly respect," said Hillary Simpson.

Trespassing notices are not the décor Simpson would choose for her backyard, but home video of a man jumping over her fence, before being chased away by her dogs, is just one of the many reasons why it’s up.

"Its unsettling because I don't know the people next door. There's no form of background check," said Simpson.

Courtesy: Hillary Simpson.

Simpson grew up in Seminole and found her forever in an unincorporated area of Pinellas County, where the Simpsons are raising two small children.

A little over a year ago, a neighbor sold their home and it became a short-term rental.

"It truly has been a nightmare. And we've contemplated moving on several occasions. That's a hard thing to be deciding when you purchase a home that you think you're going to spend a majority of your life in it," said Simpson.

Hillary Simpson says she's frustrated over loud parties happening at the home next-door to hers, which is now being used as a short-term vacation rental.

In the last year they’ve seen a steady stream of raucous bachelor parties, drug use, music blaring at all hours, trespassers and threats from renters. She’s called 911 more times than she can count.

"Renters were actually harassing us on my son's birthday," said Simpson. "There’s no consequences for any of these things."

Pinellas County is looking to make code changes, removing the occupancy cap, which is currently 10 people per home. Children under 12 would no longer count towards occupancy.

Per the proposed code changes, the seven-bedroom home next to Simpson’s could be rented to at least 16 or 18 adults.

The new code also shortens the quiet time hours from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"So, theoretically, people could rent a (short term rental) to have a daytime party with unlimited number of patrons and that's not an enforceable violation," said Simpson.

The Simpsons have hired attorney Charles Gallagher.

"The idea that you can have an unlimited, essentially unlimited capacity, or you're abolishing quiet hours, none of that makes sense if you're trying to serve the taxpaying citizens of the area," said Gallagher.

One of the positive proposed changes in the code, they say, is plans for the county to create 24/7 code enforcement to respond to these issues.

The Simpsons are now building a concrete block structure, to try and block noise and regain some privacy.

Signs like this one have popped up in a Pinellas County neighborhood, where homeowners are speaking against short-term rentals.

There are so many short-term rentals in their neighborhood, other homeowners have put up signs that say, "Don’t Motel My Neighborhood," as they look to the county to give them some relief from the revolving rentals next door.

"We're going to have seven people voting on a decision that impacts a lot of people and a pretty significant way," said Simpson.

Of course, short-term rental companies say this is just business and that tourists are enjoying their vacations here in Florida.

What's next:

There’s a meeting on the proposed ordinance changes next Tuesday.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis.

