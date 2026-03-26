Neighbors fed up with house of horrors in Hudson, 'Make arrests, that's what needs to happen'

The Brief Neighbors say ongoing issues at a home along Cadillac Avenue in Hudson have raised safety concerns. An explosion on Sunday night prompted fire crews and sheriff’s deputies. Pasco County has scheduled a hearing for the homeowners on April 24th that could determine what happens next.



Neighbors have growing concerns about what they call a house of horrors along Cadillac Avenue in Hudson.

What we know:

Residents say problems have persisted for months at 7926 Cadillac Ave.

The Pasco County property is cluttered with trash, junk and people walking in at all hours.

Pamela Boffil moved into the neighborhood a few months ago with her three-year-old daughter.

"The amount of drugs I have seen, the amount people I have seen messed up and inebriated," she said. "Going up and down my street, falling off their bikes, cussing at my family."

What they're saying:

Amanda Sonnak lives down the road, describing disturbances outside her home. She no longer feels safe outside her home at night.

"I’m afraid I might get raped," Sonnak said. "I sit on my back porch at night, and they rustle in the woods. What stops them from coming over, hitting me and raping me?"

The backstory:

Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. several explosions erupted from the home, prompting a response from Pasco County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.

Courtesy: Robbie Zukowski

Robbie Zukowski lives across the street.

Ever since the fall of 2023, he’s been documenting this activity through social media.

Courtesy: Robbie Zukowski

"The cops are constantly here, the fire department has been here," Zukowski said. "They get them one day, it goes through court, and it gets dismissed."

Local perspective:

He hopes his viral videos on Facebook and TikTok bring immediate action.

"Get them into rehab or something," Zukowski said. "This is not something I want my nieces and nephews to see when they visit.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies have responded to multiple calls at the property.

By the numbers:

In a statement sent to FOX 13, Pasco County Sheriff's spokeswoman Violet Davis said in part.

"Since October 2025, Pasco Sheriff’s deputies have responded to 13 calls for service at the address of 7926 Cadillac Ave."

Boffil wants stronger action taken to address this ongoing situation.

"I cannot believe that it is this bad and that our county has not stepped in. Make arrests, that’s what needs to happen. People need to go to jail," Boffil said.

What's next:

Pasco County says a hearing is scheduled for April 24, where the property owners are expected to respond to these violations.

The other side:

We tried to reach the homeowners over the phone, but have not heard back.