New 100-acre community park to be built near Lakeland Linder International Airport

Good news for those who enjoy nature and outdoor recreational activities. More than 100 acres of land in Lakeland will become home to a new community park.

What we know:

The city of Lakeland will build a regional park called English Creek Park on 100 acres off Pipkin Road in southwest Lakeland.

As part of the planning process, the city is asking for the public's input, but they said it'll most likely feature a recreational complex with a pool, a playground area and pickleball courts.

There may even be a library.

"Because it's wooded and has so many natural elements, we can incorporate some nature trails and possibly even a fishing element," said Kevin Cook, a spokesperson for the city of Lakeland.

The backstory:

The city purchased the land in 2021 as a future development site for both indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

Cook said there has been tremendous growth in this particular side of Lakeland. The park will be adjacent to two large developments.

"For many years the pastureland was out there near the airport, so we've had a lot of growth in that area," said Cook.

What's next:

The city just put in a grant with the state to help with the planning phase, so it's still too early to know when the park will be built.