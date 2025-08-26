New Airbnb features slice of old Ybor City

The Brief An old home in Ybor has been restored and posted on Airbnb to rent. The 1925 casita home in Ybor was built in the early 1900's for immigrant cigar workers.



After restoring a 1925 casita home in Ybor, a local history buff has posted it for rent on Airbnb.

Cristal Lastra is a Tampa native with family going back generations, and she works in the cigar industry.

The home was fully restored by a previous owner several years ago before she added antique furniture and accessories to it.

Hundreds of such homes were built in the early 1900's for immigrant cigar workers.

The houses were also known as a Shotgun House, with the front and back doors in alignment. It was said if a shot were fired at the front door, it would exit out the back.

The backstory:

Many of the items in the home and pictures on the walls are nods to Old Tampa, which was dubbed the Cigar City.

At its peak, Tampa produced 500 million cigars a year in its 200 cigar factories that employed thousands of workers.

READ: 'I found history' fisherman comes across unusual discovery in Hernando County

Local perspective:

The old Perfecto Garcia Cigar Factory across the street from the casita is being restored into 39 residential units.

The J.C. Newman Cigar factory and museum are also nearby.

The Sanchez-Haya building nearby is being restored into a boutique hotel and cigar and cocktail bar.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube