'I found history' fisherman comes across unusual discovery in Hernando County

A Hernando County man and his grandson say that they came across an unusual find beneath the waters of Aripeka.

What Thomas Peterson stumbled upon is what he believes is a boat that wrecked more than a century and a half ago.

What they're saying:

"My boys, they say it's a dock. I say no, it's not a dock, it's a boat," Peterson said. "That's pretty cool that I found history."

Specifically, Peterson says he thinks it was a rum runner that hauled liquor, possibly in a bottle made from a piece of glass that he found.

Although Peterson doesn't believe that a hidden treasure was ever on board, he does cherish that he found a piece of history with his grandson by his side.

"I’ve been out there fishing for 10 years with my grandson. He got his first big redfish there," Peterson said.

What's next:

Archeologists will now come to verify the vessel’s origin and the state will decide how to handle it.

Whether or not they pull the vessel out of the water, Peterson says that it will always be his treasure.

