New COVID-19 drive-up testing site opens in Sarasota

The state's 11th drive-up COVID-19 testing location opens up at the University Town Center Mall on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Anyone who wants to get tested, regardless if they're showing symptoms or not, are welcome; even if they do not have insurance.

It will work like the testing site at Raymond James Stadium. When you drive up, you will be greeted by members of the National Guard.

"You’ll wait to be tested, expect to have a little bit of a wait, could be an hour before you get tested so make sure your vehicle has working air conditioning, you have enough gas for the wait," said Jason Mahon from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

He says you'll need to stay in your car and you cannot have more than five people in your vehicle.

Mahon says about 400 tests were administered Sunday. The agency is not sure exactly how long it will take to get results, but they're working to make sure everyone gets tested knows their results as soon as possible.

The Sarasota test site will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.