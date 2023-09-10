New exhibit at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art highlights wildlife

The James Museum in St. Petersburg is known for their permanent display of Western art featuring paintings and sculptures of the American West and the depiction of those who explored and lived there.

However, their traveling gallery is giving art lovers the chance to see something a bit different as they show off Un/Natural Selections: Wildlife in Contemporary Art.

"All of this art has been created in the last 20 years or so," shared Emily Kapes. She is the Curator of Art at the James Museum.

"This show has a variety of media including bronze, steel, yarn, glass, ceramic and of course paintings and watercolors."

The subject matter differs from the typical bronze cowboys and Indians from the permanent collection.

"This exhibition has a combination of art by artists who are really trying to send a message about the environment and environmental concerns," said Kapes, "Others are simply trying to show wildlife in a broader sense and really get an exciting view of animals in unexpected settings."

There are butterflies cut out of beer cans, penguins made from recycled plastics and owls painted on a multicolored canvas.

"The subjects range from environmental concerns to the artists' responses to maybe current issues with the environment and climate change," admitted Kapes, "It's really amazing how creative these artists are and what they have been able to do with that inspiration."

If you want to learn more about the exhibit and the regular collection at the James Museum, click here.