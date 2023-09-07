Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement celebrates 2nd anniversary

The newest museum in St. Petersburg is marking its second anniversary this weekend, but visitors will get the gift.

The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement was endowed by art collector, businessman and philanthropist Rodolfo Ciccarello. It's a showcase for his collection of fine and decorative arts of the Arts and Crafts Movement period.

Thursday through Saturday, the museum will be celebrating its anniversary by offering discounted $10 admission.

Also on Saturday, the museum will be having a conversation with the building’s architect, Alberto Alfonso. The museum is located at 355 Fourth St. N in St. Petersburg.

