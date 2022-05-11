New federal program helps make internet more affordable for Americans

Forty percent of Americans could be saving $30 a month on their internet bill as part of a new federal program. President Joe Biden announced a $65 billion infrastructure plan Monday, from the Rose Garden.

"High speed internet is not a luxury any longer. It's a necessity," said President Biden.

The plan supported by both democrats and republicans will make sure people in rural and suburban areas can afford to connect to internet.

Households making about $55,000 or less per year for a family of four, or $27,000 or less a year for a single person will get a $30 credit towards their internet bill.

Most major providers are on board.

"Here in the Tampa Bay region, specifically the city of St. Petersburg, we have families who are struggling to afford the internet bill," said Alison Barlow who runs St. Pete’s Innovation District.

The Census shows 44% of people in St. Pete earning less than $20,000 a year don’t have internet at-home access.

These internet plans are also supposed to be fast enough for a family of four to video conference, stream movies or TV.

To see if you qualify and apply: getinternet.gov