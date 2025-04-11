New Florida bill aims to crack down on puppy mills and bad breeding

The Brief A new bill targeting unethical dog breeding is moving through Florida’s legislature. If passed, it would force breeders to register with the state, undergo inspections and be listed in a public database. Some call the bill overly broad and potentially dangerous.



A new Florida bill called "Make America’s Dogs Safe Again" is sparking debate over how to regulate dog breeding in the state.

The bill, introduced by Florida Rep. Meg Weinberger, aims to target unethical breeding practices like puppy mills and backyard breeding.

Breeders would be forced to register with the state, undergo inspections and be listed in a public database.

What they're saying:

"We sought to base our legislation on established guidelines and best practices to protect both dogs and consumers," Weinberger said in an open letter. "This support for high standards serves as a cornerstone of our efforts to ensure a better future for dogs in Florida."

However, the American Kennel Club (AKC) strongly opposes the bill, calling it overly broad and potentially dangerous for responsible breeders, especially the public database with information like addresses.

"I think it's reasonable to expect that any identifying information, including location, would open up breeders and owners to being targets of pet theft, which is a serious issue that is increasing in numbers across the country. It would also allow anti-breeder activists the opportunity to target locations and individuals for harassment," said Phil Guidry with the AKC.

What's next:

Despite the criticism, Weinberger stands by the bill.

"Just as we regulate daycare centers and nursing homes, it’s our moral responsibility to ensure that animals bred for sale receive the care they deserve," said Weinberger.

The bill and its companion in the Senate are moving through Tallahassee's legislative process.

