New Florida bill aims to prepare local governments for better hurricane response

The Brief A new bill moving through the Florida Legislature aims to better prepare local governments for hurricane response. The bill follows Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, which caused widespread damage to the Bay Area in 2024. Debris cleanup, post-storm damage assessments and the training of local government's emergency management teams are all addressed in the bill.



A bill led by a Pinellas County state senator now heads to the Florida House, focusing on hurricane preparedness and response. Its goal is to make sure each county has a post-storm plan following the devastating impacts of last year’s hurricane season.

The 2024 hurricane season packed a punch in the Bay Area, bringing Hurricanes Debby , Helene and Milton . Senate Bill 180 was approved Wednesday on the floor, and the House version of the bill, HB 1535, was also approved in a subcommittee this week.

"It has been personal for me. I live in Indian Rocks Beach. My wife and I have lived here since 1997," said State Senator Nick DiCeglie (R-Pinellas County). "This bill really goes a long way in identifying those lessons that we learned, incorporating that into public policy and lessening that level of frustration. Be more planned, and more prepared."

The backstory:

The bill outlines developing a post-storm permitting plan, debris cleanup and collection plans, and training all local governments, big and small, on emergency management.

"It wasn't required. I found that the larger the municipality, the more resources they have. They have a large staff, and those individuals go, and they do that training on their own because, again, they had those resources," said DiCeglie.

DiCeglie said the bill also eliminates the lookback period related to FEMA’s 50% rule, a topic Bay Area communities have heard a lot about over the past six months.

"We want our communities to be resilient, but at the same time, we also don't want a situation where so many individuals are displaced," said DiCeglie.

What they're saying:

Earlier this week, Pinellas County Commissioners heard about the latest impacts of the rule as 1,100 mobile homeowners need substantial damage assessments.

The 50% rule speaks to substantial improvement and substantial damage. In Pinellas County, the standard is slightly higher at 49%.

"There’s been a lot of stress, there’s been a lot of emotion," said Kevin McAndrew, director of building and development review services in Pinellas County, as he updated commissioners during a meeting this week.

McAndrew said the county has changed what’s included in its lookback period to help homeowners as they rebuild.

"So, for those that are over that percentage, the idea is that when they build back, whether it be a reconstruction, they build new, they're not going to be subject to that same type of damage and trauma and an emotional setback that so many of our residents have endured," said McAndrew.

Big picture view:

On a statewide level, making a painful process less painful is the overall goal.

"Having that proactive planning is really going to go a long way in setting that expectation, not only for local governments, but also for the residents themselves," said DiCeglie.

As for what happens next, the bill is in the Florida House of Representatives.

DiCeglie said he will fine-tune components of the House bill with its sponsor, Rep. Fiona McFarland (R-Sarasota), before it goes to a committee or a floor vote.

