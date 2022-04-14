New Florida law makes donor human breast milk more accessible to the state's sickest babies

A new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis is aimed at helping the tiniest Floridians benefit from donated human breast milk.

The CDC considers breast milk the best source of nutrition for infants, but when they are born premature, mothers cannot always produce their own milk. They have to rely on donations from other women.

At John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, breast milk and formula is carefully prepped at the Milk Depot.

"We add special nutritional additives, calories, protein, extra vitamins, and then we send it out for the nurses to feed," explained Director of Nutritional Services Dr. Melanie Newkirk. "We reserve donor milk for our smallest, most fragile babies… But there are other babies that could potentially benefit."

That is because donor milk can be costly. NICUs purchase it from one of 30 national milk banks. Donors are screened and every drop of milk is pasteurized, so it is safe.

Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida is the only one of its kind in the Sunshine State.

"30,000 ounces is distributed each month just from Orlando, and that's distributed out throughout the state," said Laene Keith, communications coordinator for Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida. "And then 92% of that milk goes to intensive care units all across Florida."

That demand is expected to increase this summer when the new law takes effect. The governor signed the legislation last week requiring Medicaid to pay for donor human milk bank services, easing the cost and making it available to more families and hospitals.

Senator Lauren Book has pushed for this change the last four years.

"Now, the state of Florida will ensure new moms and medically vulnerable babies are able to receive donated pasteurized breast milk. When a doctor prescribes it," she said.

Representative Fiona McFarland sponsored the House version of the bill.

"Those are the two requirements; mom's milk is not available and medically necessary for the baby," she said.

According to the Department of Health, nearly half of Florida births are covered by Medicaid, meaning the law will give more infants access to human milk nutrition.

"Less complications and hopefully shorter hospital stays, so they can get home to be with their families," said Newkirk.

The law takes effect on July 1.