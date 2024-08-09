New law requiring locked doors at Florida schools to be put to the test as students return

Schools across Florida are getting ready to reopen with some notable security upgrades, but one measure, specifically, is being met with some concerns.

A new law that went into effect on July 1 requires all doors, hallways, and gates in and around Florida schools to be locked during learning hours. The only exceptions are for when students are changing rooms in between periods or breaks and certain doors approved under a waiver.

And, although it's been in effect for over a month, it will be put to the test in the coming weeks as students return to schools. School staff say they agree the new law is worthwhile, but they're having a tough time trying to implement these new rules.

Some commissioners on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission understand why. They discussed the logistics of the law just last week.

Commissioner Grady Judd, also the sheriff of Polk County, said the law is impossible to comply with without exceptions. He argued there can still be significant movement throughout the school even during class periods.

"If the school is abuzz all day, not just class change times," Judd said. "So, other than staffing entire wings of large schools, how are the kids going to get in and out? Because it's not a self-contained area, and that's why it needs some explanation."

Judd said he fears for unintentional violations of the law and added that the officer monitoring compliance in his own county feels boxed up by the situation.

The commission indicated that it may independently - or with the Department of Education's help - release a scenario-based training or publication to further clarify the law.

In the meantime, some campuses are considering giving students programmable hall passes, and those options can be costly.

Almost every Florida school will start the 2024-2025 school year on the first possible date - Monday, August 12.