New marketplace in Safety Harbor is all things fresh seafood and so much more

Tucked into the shops of Safety Harbor's Main Street, there's a rustic gem serving up fresh seafood, plus butcher services, pastries, and specialty grocery items.

The Tides Seafood Market and Provisions recently opened at 305 Main Street. While seafood is their primary focus, The Tides is a specialty grocery store and full-service butcher shop.

They also offer prepared salads and sandwiches, as well as produce and pantry items.

The Tides owners pride themselves on carrying items from local producers, farmers, ranchers, and fishermen.

"We wanted to showcase all the great talent in and around Tampa Bay," says co-owner Jon Walker.

The Tides offers a made-to-order lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Specialties include a crab cake salad made with gulf blue crabs and hydroponically grown greens from St. Petersburg, and shrimp or oyster po'boys.

"The fried oyster po’boy is quite possibly the most divine thing you’ve ever had," says Jon’s wife and co-owner, Mary Kate.

Visit thetidesmarket.com to see hours and offerings.

"When you come to The Tides Seafood Market, I want you to know that you are going to get a quality product, whatever it is," says Mark Kate.