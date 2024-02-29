Man found dead in New Port Richey by 'suspicious circumstances:' PCSO

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead by ‘suspicious circumstances.'

According to PCSO, the homicide occurred in the Jerome Drive area of New Port Richey. The victim was last seen in good health around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He was found dead on Wednesday night.

PCSO officials say there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information on the case to submit a tip to PSO's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 24006969.