FHSAA proposal would allow high school athletes to sign NIL deals, make money while playing sports

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) introduced a proposal on Monday that would allow student-athletes to make money while playing sports.

According to the three-page draft, student-athletes will be allowed to profit from the use of their own name, image, and likeness – known as NIL— through commercial endorsements, social media, product advertisements, and other activities.

"I think that it would be a positive," Darrell Williams, whose twin boys wrestle at Brandon High School, told FOX 13. "I think that being able to sprinkle a little bit of money on some of these kids would be a tremendous motivator for them. And if that motivates them to stay in school and get high grades so that they can go to college, that's fantastic."

Under the proposal, student-athletes may not use their school’s name or uniform. Parents and guardians will be required to negotiate any NIL deals independent of their child’s school, school district, or the FHSAA.

In addition, high school athletes will not be allowed to engage in NIL deals involving certain products and services, including alcohol, vaping, gambling, and weapons.

"We need to make sure if a kid does sign an NIL deal, that there’s a legitimate business that they’re producing something for," one board member said during Monday’s meeting.

Those against student-athletes getting paid argue NIL money ruins the integrity of the game because players will change schools and chase money.

According to the draft proposal, high school athletes who transfer schools in season won’t be allowed to secure an NIL agreement that season without a Good Cause Exemption by the FHSAA.

Student-athletes who break the NIL rules set by the FHSAA will face the following punishments:

For a first offense, the student-athlete will receive a formal warning. If applicable, the student will terminate or modify the NIL agreement. For a second offense, the student-athlete will be ineligible to represent any school for one year from the date of discovery. For a third offense, the student-athlete will be ineligible to compete in any interscholastic athletic contest in any sport for the duration of the student-athlete’s high school career.

On Monday, the board decided to discuss potential edits to the proposal at an upcoming workshop.

"What I think is missing from the draft that we were given is just stronger institutional protections. I would love to see specific language that protects schools from liability, from damages, loss of NIL deals," one board member said.

