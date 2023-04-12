Ariel Plasencia
Ariel Plasencia joined FOX 13 in April 2023 and is excited to be reporting in the Sunshine State.
Ariel spent the last four years in Dallas, TX covering news, sports (yes, including the Cowboys), and traffic. From stories on TCU’s run in the College Football Playoff National Championship to issues with the power grid to all things barbecue, Ariel wore many (cowboy) hats during her time in the Lone Star State.
Before Texas, she worked as a reporter and anchor in North Carolina.
A Chicago native, Ariel grew up in cold, windy weather and studied math at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She received her master’s degree in journalism at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
When she’s not working, Ariel enjoys watching her Chicago sports teams (go Cubs, Bears, Bulls & Blackhawks!) with her husband and dog.
The latest from Ariel Plasencia
Allergy season affecting people longer than usual
If your allergies are still acting up, you’re not alone.
More than 1,800 Southwest flights delayed nationwide on Tuesday
Four months after canceling nearly 17,000 flights around Christmas due to a system failure, Southwest Airlines dealt with more technical issues Tuesday morning.
Tampa International Airport is seeing strong passenger traffic after a busy March
According to Tampa International Airport, passenger traffic is still strong after a busy March spring break.
Pinellas County development being built aims to provide affordable housing to veterans
A groundbreaking was held Friday for a new affordable housing development coming to Pinellas County that's aimed at helping veterans.
Tampa General uses artificial intelligence to help stroke patients regain range of motion
A robot device is using artificial intelligence to help stroke patients regain arm motion at Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital.
Colson Elementary volunteer logs more than 4,700 hours, recognized by Hillsborough schools
Hillsborough County Public Schools is recognizing a Seffner elementary school volunteer who has logged more than 4,700 volunteer hours.