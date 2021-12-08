Expand / Collapse search

New river otter, named 'Huron,' moves into Florida Aquarium

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 12:46PM
Tampa
FOX 13 News

'Huron' the otter introduced as newest Florida Aquarium resident

The Florida Aquarium introduced their new North American river otter, named 'Huron.' He is the third otter resident at the Tampa aquarium.

TAMPA, Fla. - There's an adorable new addition joining the "romp" at The Florida Aquarium.

On Wednesday, aquarium officials formally introduced their new North American river otter, "Huron." He's named after Lake Huron, because it is "one of the many places that river otters can be found."

Huron will move in with the aquarium's two other otters, Brandon and Kraken.

According to Audubon, river otters can be found throughout North America and are known to be active, entertaining, and social within their family groups.

READ: Nervous otter pups get swimming lesson at botanical gardens

A group of otters on land is called a "romp." When they are in the water, the group is called a "raft."