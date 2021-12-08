New river otter, named 'Huron,' moves into Florida Aquarium

There's an adorable new addition joining the "romp" at The Florida Aquarium.

On Wednesday, aquarium officials formally introduced their new North American river otter, "Huron." He's named after Lake Huron, because it is "one of the many places that river otters can be found."

Huron will move in with the aquarium's two other otters, Brandon and Kraken.

According to Audubon, river otters can be found throughout North America and are known to be active, entertaining, and social within their family groups.

A group of otters on land is called a "romp." When they are in the water, the group is called a "raft."