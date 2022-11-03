New school for air traffic controllers could open soon in Polk County

A new school could be opening soon in Polk County. It will train air traffic controllers, which are in short supply nationwide.

Carissa Rosario, a single mom, said the new school for air traffic controllers that’s planning to open soon in the county may be the opportunity of a lifetime. Air traffic controllers start at about $100,000 a year.

"The salary is pretty amazing," she told FOX 13. "When I found out the academy was hopefully opening, I wanted to jump on it."

Plans and funding are not finalized yet, but the school would be based at Bartow Executive and Winter Haven Airports. Students would learn how to work in traditional towers as well as remotely.

Remotely, they would be in one location and digitally able to control take-offs and landings around the country, or even around the world.

"They are going to be training on the newest technology," said Nicole Valentine, the president of Washington Consulting, the company responsible for launching the school.

While plans aren't yet finalized, Valentine hopes to start recruiting the first 64 students next month and begin classes in the spring of 2023. The cost for the 10-month program will be about $50,000.

She said an aviation company may sponsor some students if they agree to work for the company for a specified period of time.

Bartow airport is no newcomer to training. It trained military pilots during World War II.