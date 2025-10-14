New study links toxic algae exposure in dolphins to Alzheimer's-like brain damage

The Brief University of Miami researchers found dolphins exposed to toxic algae developed brain changes similar to Alzheimer’s disease. Toxin levels were up to 2,000 times higher in dolphins found during algal blooms. Scientists say the findings could offer clues about how harmful algal blooms may affect humans, too.



New research from the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine has found striking similarities between the brains of dolphins exposed to algal toxins and those of humans with Alzheimer’s disease.

The study, led by Dr. David Davis, in collaboration with the Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, examined brain tissue from 20 common bottlenose dolphins collected between 2010 and 2019. Many came from Florida’s Indian River Lagoon — an area prone to harmful algal blooms.

Researchers discovered the dolphins had high concentrations of the toxin 2,4-DAB in their brains, particularly those found during bloom season. In some cases, the levels were about 2,000 times higher than in dolphins found outside bloom periods.

Timeline:

2018–2019: Multiple west coast counties, including the bay area saw 183 dolphin strandings linked to widespread toxic algal blooms.

2019: Dr. Davis began examining brain tissue slides from dolphins and noticed they resembled slides from Alzheimer’s patients.

2020–2025: A decade of tissue samples was analyzed for toxins and neurological changes, culminating in the A decade of tissue samples was analyzed for toxins and neurological changes, culminating in the published study

Why you should care:

Toxic algae isn’t just an environmental issue, it’s a public health concern. Co-author Paul Alan Cox previously found that exposure to algal toxins such as BMAA can trigger neurodegenerative-like changes in human brains. While the long-term impact of algae exposure on people is still being studied, researchers warn to avoid contact with blooms whenever possible.