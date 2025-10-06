New trash pickup schedule begins in unincorporated Manatee County

The Brief Once-a-week pickup is now in effect for unincorporated Manatee County residents for trash, recycling, and yard waste. Residents are now receiving new 96-gallon "Big Bin Advantage" containers. Old bins can be kept for yard waste or labeled "Please Remove" for pickup.



A big change is rolling out for homeowners in unincorporated Manatee County — and it all starts Monday, October 6.

The county’s new "Big Bin Advantage" program is consolidating trash, recycling, and yard waste collection into one pickup day per week. Officials say the move will help streamline routes, ease driver shortages, and prevent rising costs for customers.

Why you should care:

Each household is being provided with a new 96-gallon rolling trash bin, designed to hold a full week’s worth of waste. All items must fit inside the bin with the lid fully closed — anything left outside will not be collected.

Residents should continue using their blue recycling bins as usual, and yard waste must now be placed in containers or tied bundles instead of plastic bags.

If you haven’t received your new bin yet or aren’t sure of your new pickup day, you can type in your address on MyManatee.org/BIGBIN to find your updated schedule.

What's next:

Manatee County will monitor the new collection system over the next several months to see if adjustments are needed.

Residents who prefer to get rid of their old trash bins can place a note that says "Please Remove" within 30 days, and the county will collect them.