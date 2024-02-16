New Winter Haven affordable housing units to help those facing difficult life challenges

A unique pilot project is in the works in Polk County to address the critical need for affordable housing, but the project isn't just about building more homes.

Blue Sky Communities and partnering service providers broke ground Friday morning on a new affordable housing community in Winter Haven.

"Jersey Commons" on Jersey Road will feature 68 units and will be for residents dealing with difficult life challenges, including mental health.

"Our purpose here is to establish housing where they can come to stabilize and remain there as long as they need to," said Bob Rihn, the CEO of TriCounty Human Services.

In coordination with TriCounty Human Services, Central Florida Behavioral Health Network will have services available on site for the residents, such as medical, dental, outpatient and mental health services.

"Transportation is a huge issue for this population, and so they don't have to go anywhere. They can come right here and get the services they need," said Alan Davidson, the CEO and president of Central Florida Behaviorial Health Network.

It's a pilot project that's the first of it's kind in the state of Florida. Rihn said deinstitutionalizing people and moving them into an area where they can be supervised and helped with therapeutic services is a model that works.

"It has been proven to be a stabilizing force beyond our imagination," Rihn said.

The goal is to help those struggling to get back on their feet and to become independent, so they can also provide for their families. The project's partners hope it will expand all across the state.

Jersey Commons is expected to be built and ready for residents by May or June of next year.