Tampa, Hillsborough County law enforcement agencies release New Year's Eve DUI numbers

The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office unveiled the results of operations they ran over the weekend of New Year's Eve to combat driving under the influence.

TPD increased patrol presence through the city from Friday, Dec. 29, through Monday, Jan. 1, as a part of Operation Countdown to Safety. Police made 40 DUI arrests, 693 traffic stops, 248 traffic citations, and 575 warnings as part of the operation.

READ: Rays' Wander Franco arrested amid investigation into alleged relationships with minors: reports

"In addition to our officers, our community played a pivotal role in the success of this operation," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Whether you ensured you or your friend had a designated driver, or you reported suspicious behavior while you attended an event, the community's efforts alongside our officers made all the difference. This weekend's operation proved that we can make Tampa safer, together."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also conducted an operation over the weekend, Operation Ball Drop. The operation led to 25 DUI arrests, 424 traffic stops, 22 citations, and 402 warnings.

"Even though New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate new beginnings, there is never an excuse to drink and drive. Each arrest signifies preventing a potential tragedy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I want to express my gratitude to our deputies and collaborative partner agencies who selflessly sacrificed time with their families to ensure the safety of our community. Their dedication is a testament to our commitment to protect and serve."