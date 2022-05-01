Deputies: Woman arrested after shooting inside Orlando McDonald's, then at Orange County deputies

A woman was taken into custody overnight – ending a six-hour standoff – after shooting inside a McDonald's restaurant in Orlando, and later shooting towards Orange County deputies, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

No one – deputies, employees or customers– were hurt in the shooting, the agency said.

Deputies were called to the McDonald's restaurant near South Orange Blossom Trail and Holden Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of an armed robbery.

Deputies said a woman in her 30s made threatening statements inside the restaurant and began shooting. The customers and employees who were inside the restaurant were able to get away safely. The woman stayed inside the restaurant, according to OCSO.

When deputies arrived, the woman then began to shoot at the deputies, who were outside the restaurant, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Three Orange County deputies returned fire. No one was struck.

The woman eventually surrendered early Sunday morning and was taken into custody, the agency said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting as is standard protocol. The three deputies will be placed on temporary administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Advertisement

Editor's note: We have updated the original headline and story from when it was first published for better accuracy and clarity of what happened.