Newsome High School on lockout as Hillsborough County deputies investigate potential threat
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a potential threat at Newsome High School on Friday.
According to HCSO, Newsome High School entered a lockout due to an anonymous threat.
As of 12:15 p.m., no one is permitted to enter or leave the school. Parents are advised not to attempt to pick up their children at the school.
Deputies are at the high school ‘working to ensure the safety of all students and staff.’
This is a developing story. Check back for details.