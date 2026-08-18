NFL team subs return to Publix for game day

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The Brief Publix NFL subs return at select locations for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. Tailgaters and football fans can grab the limited-time sandwiches to celebrate game day at home or outside the stadium. Football fans can visit publix.com to verify whether their local store deli is serving these custom sandwiches.



Publix is bringing back its limited-edition NFL team-themed sandwiches at select store locations to give football fans a customized bite for game-day tailgates and home watch parties.

Publix NFL subs return

What we know:

Grocery shoppers across the Southeast can support their teams with specialized sandwiches designed for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. Publix serves as the official supermarket for all four franchises and offers the customized sandwiches for a limited time during football season. The specialty food items are sold at select store delis and can be ordered online for pickup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pub sub

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pub sub huddles crispy chicken tenders with bacon and cheddar cheese, then tops it off with a spicy gold sauce.

Courtesy: Publix

Publix Miami Dolphins Pub sub

The Miami Dolphins Pub sub, features crispy chicken tenders drizzled with sweet sriracha sauce and topped with Boar’s Head 3 pepper colby jack cheese.

Courtesy: Publix

Jacksonville Jaguars Pub sub

The Jacksonville Jaguars Pub sub stacks chicken tenders with coleslaw, bacon, cheddar cheese and barbecue mayo for a smoky, Southern-inspired bite.

Courtesy: Publix

Atlanta Falcons Pub sub

The Atlanta Falcons Pub sub layers crispy chicken tenders with sweet maple seasoning and bacon, then tops it off with peach preserves and sriracha mayonnaise.

Courtesy: Publix

Publix deli football menu

What we don't know:

Publix has not specified the exact end date for the limited-time menu promotion or listed every participating store. Customers must check the company's website to see if their local deli is serving the sandwiches.