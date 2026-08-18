NFL team subs return to Publix for game day
LAKELAND, Fla. - Publix is bringing back its limited-edition NFL team-themed sandwiches at select store locations to give football fans a customized bite for game-day tailgates and home watch parties.
Publix NFL subs return
What we know:
Grocery shoppers across the Southeast can support their teams with specialized sandwiches designed for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. Publix serves as the official supermarket for all four franchises and offers the customized sandwiches for a limited time during football season. The specialty food items are sold at select store delis and can be ordered online for pickup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pub sub
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pub sub huddles crispy chicken tenders with bacon and cheddar cheese, then tops it off with a spicy gold sauce.
Courtesy: Publix
Publix Miami Dolphins Pub sub
The Miami Dolphins Pub sub, features crispy chicken tenders drizzled with sweet sriracha sauce and topped with Boar’s Head 3 pepper colby jack cheese.
Courtesy: Publix
Jacksonville Jaguars Pub sub
The Jacksonville Jaguars Pub sub stacks chicken tenders with coleslaw, bacon, cheddar cheese and barbecue mayo for a smoky, Southern-inspired bite.
Courtesy: Publix
Atlanta Falcons Pub sub
The Atlanta Falcons Pub sub layers crispy chicken tenders with sweet maple seasoning and bacon, then tops it off with peach preserves and sriracha mayonnaise.
Courtesy: Publix
Publix deli football menu
What we don't know:
Publix has not specified the exact end date for the limited-time menu promotion or listed every participating store. Customers must check the company's website to see if their local deli is serving the sandwiches.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press releases provided by Publix Super Markets.