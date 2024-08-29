NHC monitoring tropical disturbances as hurricane season nears peak

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that could develop in the next several days.

The NHC is giving the wave, which is moving over water in the central tropical Atlantic as of Thursday, a 20 percent chance of developing over the next week.

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says if it does develop, it won't happen until after Labor Day.

"Going into Labor Day, we still don't have anything significant," Osterberg said. "[There are] two areas we're going to watch: one right around the islands, one just off the coast of Africa."

Although the tropics have been less active lately, there's still about three months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, which usually peaks around Sept. 10. Once another storm develops, it will get the name Francine.

