Nitro Extreme, new motor stunt show, in Ellenton through this weekend

Fast cars, motorcycles and daring stunts are all part of a new action-packed production in Ellenton.

From the creators of Cirque Italia, Nitro Extreme is giving families a front row seat to the thrill through this weekend.

The motor stunt show features some stunt drivers from the "Fast and the Furious" franchise.

The nearly 2 hour show takes place at Ellenton Premium Outlets through Sunday, September 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nitroextreme.com