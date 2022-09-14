Nitro Extreme, new motor stunt show, in Ellenton through this weekend
ELLENTON, Fla. - Fast cars, motorcycles and daring stunts are all part of a new action-packed production in Ellenton.
From the creators of Cirque Italia, Nitro Extreme is giving families a front row seat to the thrill through this weekend.
The motor stunt show features some stunt drivers from the "Fast and the Furious" franchise.
The nearly 2 hour show takes place at Ellenton Premium Outlets through Sunday, September 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nitroextreme.com