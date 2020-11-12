Expand / Collapse search
No fire, no injuries after crews checked out Denzel Washington's Beverly Crest home

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Entertainment
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Crews respond to Denzel Washington’s Beverly Crest home for possible fire

Firefighters responded to a Beverly Crest home that belongs to Denzel Washington Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES - Firefighters responded to a Beverly Crest home that belongs to Denzel Washington Wednesday night.

Crews responded to a call from a home in the gated Beverly Park neighborhood. Public records show the home is owned by Mundy Lane Entertainment, which is Washington's company.

LAFD said everyone was safely evacuated from the home. Following an investigation, firefighters determined that no flames were discovered.

LAFD is investigating where the smoke from the home's second floor came from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

