'No swim' advisories issued for several beaches in Sarasota, Manatee counties

Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at several Manatee and Sarasota County beaches after elevated levels of bacteria were detected.

The Florida Department of Health issued the advisories after test results from July 25 and July 26 showed elevated levels of enteroccus bacteria in the water.

In Sarasota County, the advisories have been issued for the following beaches:

Siesta Key Beach

Manasota Key

Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway

Service Club Beach

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Casperson Beach

In Manatee County, the following beaches are also under a "no swim" advisory:

Bayfront Park North

Manatee Public Beach North

Coquina Beach North

Palma Sola South

Wading, swimming and water recreation are not recommended when "no swim" advisories are in place. Beaches not listed above are not currently under a "no swim" advisory.

"When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill," said Florida Department of Health-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham. "People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes."