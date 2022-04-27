Non-profit helps those with disabilities find work at businesses facing labor shortages

At Hunter's Brunch Shack in Riverview, they are serving up something other than what's listed on their menu: Food for thought. They just hired Andrew Stuck, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder.

"For people with disabilities, all that needs to be done for them is to give them accommodations," Stuck said.

Stuck provides IT services for the restaurant, and the owners other businesses remotely. He got the job with the help of employU, a non-profit with two dozen offices around Florida.

The non-profit helps place with all kinds of disabilities, and the agency can boast quite a roster of business partners. Publix, Walmart and Amazon have all worked with employU to fill open positions.

Since the pandemic, the agency’s list has been growing faster than ever. The labor shortage is convincing many companies to look for talent in new ways, and employU is ready to fill the gap.

The agency goes far beyond just helping their clients write their resume and coaching them in interviewing skills.

"We follow individuals while they are on the job to maintain successful employment, then check in with them, and check in with their employer to make sure it’s a good fit," said Marci VanRiper, an employU staffer.

Hunter Giambra, who owns Hunter’s Brunch Shack, has hired more than a dozen employU clients for his restaurant and other businesses.

"When people come in with a disability, and they’re looking for work, that to me is like an automatic hire," he said.

For more information, visit https://employu.org/.