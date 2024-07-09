Non-verbal child with autism reported missing in Florida

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a nonverbal 4-year-old Florida boy with autism.

Law enforcement officers say Darrel Beck was last seen in the area of the 5000th block of Barrineau Park School Road in Molino, Florida.

He is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Beck was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved Batman shirt and a diaper.

Officers say he may be attracted to water.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.

