No injuries reported after fire at abandoned motel: CFR

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The Brief Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to calls of a fire at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. CFR said the fire was coming from the roof of the building. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes of the firefighter's arrival.



Clearwater Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of an early morning blaze.

Clearwater Motel Fire

What we know:

According to CFR, a call came in when the fire was spotted at 3:45 a.m. at 403 East Shore Drive in Clearwater Beach.

CFR said heavy fire was coming from the roof, the fire was difficult to access due to fencing around the property.

The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. CFR said the motel appeared to be abandoned or temporarily closed.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The fire is still under investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.