No injuries reported after fire at abandoned motel: CFR
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CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - Clearwater Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of an early morning blaze.
Clearwater Motel Fire
What we know:
According to CFR, a call came in when the fire was spotted at 3:45 a.m. at 403 East Shore Drive in Clearwater Beach.
CFR said heavy fire was coming from the roof, the fire was difficult to access due to fencing around the property.
The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported. CFR said the motel appeared to be abandoned or temporarily closed.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the fire.
The fire is still under investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from Clearwater Fire and Rescue.