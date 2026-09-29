Nonprofit assisted living community celebrates 50 years in Pasco
ELFERS, Fla. - Sunshine Christian Homes has spent the past five decades building a community around faith, care and connection.
Pasco nonprofit assisted living community celebration
The backstory:
The nonprofit organization in Pasco County recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with live music, food, games, dancing and a room full of residents ready to mark the milestone.
Administrators say Sunshine Christian Homes opened in 1976 after a small group of Christians came together with a vision for a place where older adults could live in a supportive, faith-based environment.
"Our motto for 50 years has been quality care in a Christian environment," Summer Wells with Sunshine Christian Homes said.
Sunshine Christian Homes anniversary & history
Big picture view:
The celebration also gave residents and families a chance to look back. The lobby was turned into a small history wall, with old photos showing the construction of the facility and the early days of the community.
Today, Sunshine Christian Homes includes independent villas and assisted living. For residents, the anniversary party was not just about the past. It was a chance to celebrate the people who still call Sunshine home.
Sunshine Christian Homes is located in the Elfers community and continues to serve residents through independent living and assisted living options.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from statements provided by Summer Wells with Sunshine Christian Homes.