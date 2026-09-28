Trial for man accused in ambush killing of 3 friends during night fishing in Frostproof wraps up

The Brief Closing arguments begin Monday in the triple-murder trial of Tony Lee "TJ" Wiggins Jr. in Polk County. Prosecutors say Wiggins tracked down Damion Tillman and killed him alongside two friends on Lake Streety Road in July 2020. Defense attorneys requested an acquittal, but the judge ruled jurors will deliberate on first-degree murder charges carrying potential death penalty sentences.



Tony Lee "TJ" Wiggins Jr. faces closing arguments Monday in his triple-murder trial following two weeks of testimony over the July 2020 ambush killings of three men near Frostproof.

Frostproof trail evidence presented

What we know:

Prosecutors say Wiggins spotted 23-year-old Damion Tillman at a Dollar General before following him to a remote spot on Lake Streety Road. Tillman was meeting 28-year-old Brandon Rollins and 30-year-old Keven Springfield for night fishing.

State evidence shows Wiggins punched Springfield over a truck engine dispute, beat at least one victim with the butt of a gun, and fired at least 10 rounds. Investigators matched DNA on spent 9 mm shell casings from the scene to casings outside Wiggins' trailer and found blood on a truck seatbelt.

Unanswered defense questions

What we don't know:

Defense attorneys argued the state failed to present direct evidence placing a gun in Wiggins' hand or prove premeditation. Wiggins chose not to take the stand to explain his side of the events.

Key timeline of events

Timeline:

Surveillance footage tracked Wiggins' white pickup truck from the crime scene to a Lake Wales McDonald's drive-thru just 13 minutes later. Additional video showed the truck being washed the following morning.

Jurors also heard a jailhouse phone call where Wiggins claimed investigators had no fingerprints connecting him to the triple homicide.

Deliberations and legal charges

What's next:

The circuit judge denied the defense's motion for acquittal, ruling jurors will deliberate first-degree murder charges after noting past disputes between Wiggins and two of the victims.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Wiggins faces the death penalty, which requires a recommendation from at least eight of the 12 jurors.