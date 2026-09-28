Trial for man accused in ambush killing of 3 friends during night fishing in Frostproof wraps up
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - Tony Lee "TJ" Wiggins Jr. faces closing arguments Monday in his triple-murder trial following two weeks of testimony over the July 2020 ambush killings of three men near Frostproof.
Frostproof trail evidence presented
What we know:
Prosecutors say Wiggins spotted 23-year-old Damion Tillman at a Dollar General before following him to a remote spot on Lake Streety Road. Tillman was meeting 28-year-old Brandon Rollins and 30-year-old Keven Springfield for night fishing.
State evidence shows Wiggins punched Springfield over a truck engine dispute, beat at least one victim with the butt of a gun, and fired at least 10 rounds. Investigators matched DNA on spent 9 mm shell casings from the scene to casings outside Wiggins' trailer and found blood on a truck seatbelt.
Unanswered defense questions
What we don't know:
Defense attorneys argued the state failed to present direct evidence placing a gun in Wiggins' hand or prove premeditation. Wiggins chose not to take the stand to explain his side of the events.
Key timeline of events
Timeline:
Surveillance footage tracked Wiggins' white pickup truck from the crime scene to a Lake Wales McDonald's drive-thru just 13 minutes later. Additional video showed the truck being washed the following morning.
Jurors also heard a jailhouse phone call where Wiggins claimed investigators had no fingerprints connecting him to the triple homicide.
Deliberations and legal charges
What's next:
The circuit judge denied the defense's motion for acquittal, ruling jurors will deliberate first-degree murder charges after noting past disputes between Wiggins and two of the victims.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Wiggins faces the death penalty, which requires a recommendation from at least eight of the 12 jurors.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from trial testimony, court filings, and evidence presented by prosecutors and defense attorneys in Polk County Circuit Court.