Nonprofit, St. Pete church teaming up to help those impacted by recent hurricanes

Radiant Church and Convoy of Hope are teaming up on Tuesday to help those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

They’re handing out nonperishables, water, diapers, cleaning supplies and more at Radiant Church’s West St. Pete location at 7900 22nd Avenue North from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since Saturday, Radiant Church and its partners have served more than 1,800 people, handing out groceries, cleaning supplies, water and more, the church’s Heights’ location pastor said.

On Monday, Radiant Church partnered with The Brisket Shoppe in Tampa and handed out 1,000 hot meals.

"Just to watch all the people that have come from across our country, linemen from all over America here to help us get power back, those that are getting gas stations refilled, people are working tirelessly," Pastor Matt Blair, Radiant Church’s Heights location Pastor, said. "We just are glad to be a small part of the big thing everyone's doing to help Tampa Bay get back. And we're honored just to serve alongside so many incredible men and women in our community that are really helping serve Tampa Bay well."

West St. Pete’s location also has power and WiFi, so it's also open as a recharging station. You can go to Radiant Church’s website to request help cleaning up from the storms, or to volunteer to help or donate. One hundred percent of the donations goes to hurricane aid.

