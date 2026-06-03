Northbound lanes of I-75 reopened after fatal crash shut down traffic in Venice: FHP

The Brief All northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened after the Florida Highway Patrol investigated and cleared the debris of a fatal crash. FHP said the crash happened after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. FHP said it would release more information on the crash as the investigation continued.



All northbound lanes of I-75 in Sarasota County have reopened after a fatal crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 193 at 4:12 a.m.

All traffic lanes were moved off the interstate using exit 193 on Jacaranda Boulevard.

Around 7:30 a.m., after several hours of closure, authorities reopened I-75.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the crash started.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.