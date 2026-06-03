Northbound lanes of I-75 reopened after fatal crash shut down traffic in Venice: FHP
VENICE, Fla. - All northbound lanes of I-75 in Sarasota County have reopened after a fatal crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 193 at 4:12 a.m.
All traffic lanes were moved off the interstate using exit 193 on Jacaranda Boulevard.
Around 7:30 a.m., after several hours of closure, authorities reopened I-75.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the crash started.
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.