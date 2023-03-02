Florida troopers investigating traffic crash in northbound lanes of Skyway Bridge

article

All northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have reopened after a crash occurred Thursday morning, creating a traffic backup from Pinellas County to Manatee County.

Before lanes reopened, the view from the FDOT traffic cameras showed a motorcycle resting on its side. There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.