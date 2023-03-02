Expand / Collapse search

Florida troopers investigating traffic crash in northbound lanes of Skyway Bridge

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 10:20AM
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

Screenshot from FDOT shows the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed for a crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - All northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have reopened after a crash occurred Thursday morning, creating a traffic backup from Pinellas County to Manatee County.

Before lanes reopened, the view from the FDOT traffic cameras showed a motorcycle resting on its side. There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.