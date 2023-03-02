Driver dead after crash on Selmon Expressway ramp near apartment complex

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on the Selmon Expressway where a vehicle ended up in the parking lot of an adjacent apartment complex.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on the exit ramp to Gandy Boulevard. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Tampa police officers have closed the eastbound upper deck Gandy exit is closed.

The driver was the only occupant, according to Tampa police. The individual died at the scene and has not been publicly identified by officials.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Driver dies after crashing off Selmon Expressway

The view from SkyFOX showed a fallen light pole and a damaged guardrail. Tampa officials said the fence that lines the Lighthouse Apartment's perimeter stopped the vehicle was traveling any further.

The vehicle involved in the deadly crash is seen partially sitting in a Tampa apartment complex near the Selmon Expressway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There's no word yet on when the ramp will reopen.