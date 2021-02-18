Nostalgic hobby steams ahead as pandemic wears on

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, many companies have taken a hit, but business is booming at HR Trains & Toys in Pinellas Park.

The shop is a destination for those who like model railroading or who are intrigued by the idea of it.

HR's Dennis Hoffman says model railroading is a hobby that has seen a resurgence over the past year.

"More people have time that they didn’t have before, so they’ve gotten to think about, ‘Oh, I loved this hobby. I just didn’t have time before, but now I do.’ You have to go out and buy stuff, but you can still isolate yourself and keep busy. I think it brings a lot of sanity to people to have something to do other than watch the news and all of the bad stuff on TV right now."

It’s something to do that is creative while indoors.

"It’s not just running them around in a circle. It’s creativity. You get to use your mind and figure out how to make something look real," Hoffman explained.

He added that there are multiple scales of trains throughout the store such as vintage, new, used, different buildings and building kits.

Hoffman said model railroading has a long history in America. Before interstates were around, people moved from city to city by train and people like to recreate history. He says they do it through the scenery and movement of trains and cars. Some set up their model railroad display in modern times or set it in a more historic period.

HR Trains & Toys is one of the largest hobby shops in the country and Hoffman says many people get into it by having a train around their Christmas tree.

"My dad, his dad, they all made sure we had a train and when my firstborn came along, he had a train. The thing about trains that excites me is being able to carry that on."

LINK: More info at www.hrtrains.com

