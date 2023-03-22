'Nourish The Service' free military appreciation event returns to MacDill AFB

With so many feeling the pinch of inflation, several organizations are coming together to help military families fight food insecurity and combat inflation.

Nourish The Service is a military appreciation event supporting all veterans and their families.

All members of the military are invited to attend and receive things such as food items and hygiene care supplies.

The event is being organized by Blue Star Families as well as community partners such as Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay, along with contributions and donations from various organizations and businesses.

Nourish The Service is happening on Friday, March 24, at MacDill Air Force Base Hangar 4. Registration is requested, and you can complete it at bluestarfam.org/event/military-appreciation-nourish-the-service.