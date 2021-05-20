Nurses bring vaccines to hotel, hospitality workers on Clearwater Beach

A big push continues in Pinellas County to get people vaccinated, especially in communities that don’t have the best access.

Thursday, nurses with the Florida Department of Health turned their focus to the county’s hotel workers who may have not had time to get the shot.

They offered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot to any of the hospitality workers in the region.

Nurses visited the Wyndham Grand Hotel and Shepard’s Beach Resort on Clearwater Beach.

On Tuesday morning, they’ll offer the free shot to workers at the Sirata Beach Resort and Tradewinds Island Resort -- and then they’ll visit the Don Cesar and Vinoy hotels Tuesday afternoon.

Health officials say this helps people who might not have easy access to the vaccine due to where they live or their work schedule.

As of Thursday afternoon, around 48% of Pinellas County’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine.