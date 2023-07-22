NY plastic surgeon offers ‘Barbie of your dreams’ experience with $120K full-body makeover

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of the "Barbie" movie , one of America’s best-known plastic surgeons reminds fans he can turn them into a real-life doll.

"It's pretty much the whole Barbie experience, head to toe. You get your nails. You get your hair. You get picked up [for] the surgery in a pink Corvette," Long Island plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Blyer, also known as Dr. "B Fixin," said on " Varney & Co. " Friday.

"And whatever you may need, a body surgery or face surgery, we will get you as close as we can to your Barbie of your dreams," the surgeon continued.

‘BARBIE’ MOVIE REPORTEDLY CAUSES INTERNATIONAL SHORTAGE OF PINK PAINT

In tandem with the world movie premiere of "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Blyer’s practice is offering patients a Barbie or Ken package, for $120,000 or $110,000, respectively.

With interested patients from "all around the world" trying to book appointments, Dr. Blyer clarified that only three individuals have paid and scheduled their Barbie package surgeries, with one being a Ken.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Models pose at Barbie The Dream Closet Cocktail Party at David Rubenstein Atrium on February 10, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Barbie) Expand

Each patient gets their choice of three different body surgeries and two minor face surgeries.

"If you did want to be the Ken, I do like six-pack etching. We can add fat to your muscles and sort of give a more muscular [appearance]," Blyer explained.

"You can inject it into the muscle and that gives the appearance of a stronger, bigger chest or arms, quads. And we can put it in the jawline, the cheeks, the chin," he detailed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On the women's side, the surgeon explained that his office has "been making Barbies for years now."