Ocala Paddock Mall shooting: 'Person of interest' wanted by police after deadly Florida shooting

The Ocala Police Department said it is looking for a "person of interest" possibly connected to the shooting inside Paddock Mall that killed a man, injured a woman, and sent last-minute shoppers scrambling Saturday afternoon – hours before Christmas.

The mall said Sunday morning in social media posts that it would remain closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Police responded to the mall Saturday afternoon following 911 calls reporting multiple shots fired inside the mall. Officers found 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron dead inside the mall, and a woman who was shot in the leg. That woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At a Saturday press conference, Ocala police said the suspected shooter ran away from the mall after the shooting. He is not in custody and police are searching for him.

Police released a series of surveillance images of a man wearing a red hat, black hoodie, and black pants – described as a person of interest – and asked for the public's help to identify him. Police have described the suspected shooter as a black male, wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and who was wearing a mask at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photographs is asked to contact Ocala police, Crime Stoppers of Marion County, or Ocala Crime Stoppers.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice," police said.

Sunday morning, the mall posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

According to an online schedule, the mall was scheduled to be open Sunday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and was already scheduled to be closed on Dec. 25.

FOX 35 has reached out to the mall's management company for comment on the shooting, but did not receive an immediate response. Follow up messages have not yet been returned.

The mall is located about 90 minutes north of Orlando, Florida.